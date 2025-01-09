Private Client Services LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,508,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,797,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 342,723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233,052 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $4,872.42 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,056.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,338.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,972.75.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

