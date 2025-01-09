Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 878.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,245.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,254.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,350.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,122.21 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,351.25.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

