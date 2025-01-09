Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $422,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,244,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $2,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,040.92. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $518,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,660.55. This trade represents a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $722,037 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $85.27 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

