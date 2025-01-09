Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 252 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 68.3% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:A opened at $136.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.16 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.72.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.62.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

