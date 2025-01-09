International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,486,900 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 168.1% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Trading Up 2.3 %

SO stock opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $100,503.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,592,958.70. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

