Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $126.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.60. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.67 and a twelve month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

