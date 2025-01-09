Private Client Services LLC Sells 334 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Client Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Davis Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.
IJH stock opened at $62.78 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
