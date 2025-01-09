United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $1,153,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 26.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 149.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 36.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $955.00 to $965.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $671.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $536.83 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $794.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $757.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

