Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,842 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 109.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

