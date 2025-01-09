Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.10.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Nextracker by 61.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 83.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
