Head-To-Head Review: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) versus Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Clover Leaf Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment 18.38% -261.70% 11.63% Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Clover Leaf Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 1 4 0 2.80 Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.99%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Clover Leaf Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $955.77 million 1.73 $144.30 million $3.66 9.38 Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million ($0.23) -54.22

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madison Square Garden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Clover Leaf Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was formerly known as MSGE Spinco, Inc. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

