Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,835.58. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LPX opened at $106.82 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

