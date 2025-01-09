GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in GSK by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.3928 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 98.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

