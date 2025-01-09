Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) & NU (NYSE:NU) Head to Head Analysis

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NU and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU 16.28% 28.70% 4.41% Yiren Digital 32.37% 20.85% 16.00%

Dividends

NU pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Yiren Digital pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. NU pays out 463.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Yiren Digital pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NU has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.0% of NU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NU shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NU and Yiren Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 1 4 5 0 2.40 Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00

NU currently has a consensus target price of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 39.71%. Given NU’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NU is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NU and Yiren Digital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $7.85 billion 6.79 $1.03 billion $0.36 31.08 Yiren Digital $5.63 billion 0.07 $292.99 million $2.90 1.64

NU has higher revenue and earnings than Yiren Digital. Yiren Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NU beats Yiren Digital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuCrypto, a solution for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the Nu app; NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

