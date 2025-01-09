FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,057,000 after buying an additional 171,955 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

