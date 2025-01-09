Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

