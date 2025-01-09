DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

DHT Price Performance

NYSE DHT opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of -0.38. DHT has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.51 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. DHT’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. DHT’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 229.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 131,551 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 1,144.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 624,266 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the third quarter valued at $2,611,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in DHT by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 205,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 106,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

