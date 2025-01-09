Farmers Trust Co. Has $322,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $191.66 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $155.46 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

