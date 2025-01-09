MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $306.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,836,000 after acquiring an additional 98,369 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 154.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 559.3% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,979 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 244,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 148,494 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

