Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

In related news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,817.52. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,881 shares of company stock worth $1,108,184. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

