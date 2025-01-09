Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms have commented on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Lavalle sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $122,617.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,771.30. This represents a 8.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 120,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $4,779,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,242,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,333,392.61. The trade was a 5.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,202 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,358. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 178.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.