227 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 52.7% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $875.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $874.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $750.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.95 and a fifty-two week high of $941.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,742 shares of company stock worth $131,030,268. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.30.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.