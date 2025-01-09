Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.10.

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 7,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $320,678.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,952.38. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,264.60. This trade represents a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,737 shares of company stock worth $556,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. State Street Corp increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,793,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,955,000 after buying an additional 297,511 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 791.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.