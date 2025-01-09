IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGMS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of IGMS opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $368.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.19). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,534.03% and a negative return on equity of 155.42%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 70.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

