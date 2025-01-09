The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

CG opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 482.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,405,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,113,447 shares of company stock worth $26,908,674 over the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

