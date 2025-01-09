First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

