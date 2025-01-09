Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Ambarella alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ambarella

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $91,517.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,832.68. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $387,483.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 158,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,117.06. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,916. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $3,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 281.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after buying an additional 286,296 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ambarella by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Trading Up 2.5 %

Ambarella stock opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.66. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.