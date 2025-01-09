Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,700,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,300,000 after purchasing an additional 435,326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,389,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,927,000 after buying an additional 847,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,554,000 after buying an additional 627,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,107,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 116,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,061,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,770,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

