Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,408,150 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,117 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after acquiring an additional 699,204 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 136.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,162,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,750,000 after purchasing an additional 670,171 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Melius Research lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $119.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,666,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.