International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640,826 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $457.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.57.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $386.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.89. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $240.51 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

