De Burgreen Maria Cervantes Sells 19,528 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $585,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,630. The trade was a 27.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

KTOS stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 289.43 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

