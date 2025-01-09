iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,533,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.50 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

