International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,563,295 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563,295 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after buying an additional 774,315 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 193,251 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,545,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,588.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 115,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,040.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 97,687 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

