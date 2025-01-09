Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Sells 27,167 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $538,721.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,176.39. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ARWR stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.
Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.
