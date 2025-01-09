Clint Hurt Sells 2,118 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $467,357.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,960,332.16. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 30th, Clint Hurt sold 997 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $233,387.73.
PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance
PNRG opened at $209.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $92.40 and a 1 year high of $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
About PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.
