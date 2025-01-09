Clint Hurt Sells 2,118 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $467,357.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,960,332.16. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Clint Hurt sold 997 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $233,387.73.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

PNRG opened at $209.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $92.40 and a 1 year high of $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PrimeEnergy Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 489.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.