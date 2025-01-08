Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Anteris Technologies Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Trading Up 2.5 %

About Anteris Technologies Global

Shares of AVR stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Anteris Technologies Global has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

(Get Free Report)

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anteris Technologies Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.