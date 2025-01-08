Jeremy B. Hayden Sells 4,864 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 4,864 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $17,121.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,456.96. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sight Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.74. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $168.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.30% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGHT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.80 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sight Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.12.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

