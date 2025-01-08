Jeremy B. Hayden Sells 4,864 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 4,864 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $17,121.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,456.96. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sight Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.74. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $168.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.30% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGHT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.80 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sight Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.12.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SGHT
Sight Sciences Company Profile
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sight Sciences
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.