David Badawi Sells 3,111 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CTO David Badawi sold 3,111 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $10,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,753,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,862.40. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Sight Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. The company had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.80 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12.
About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.
