Dean Allara Sells 10,877 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Dean Allara sold 10,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $90,387.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,150.63. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dean Allara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Dean Allara sold 10,438 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $86,531.02.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.80 and a beta of 1.57. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,370,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after acquiring an additional 74,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

