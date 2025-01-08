Jonathan Slager Sells 11,403 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Slager sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $94,530.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,967.49. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BRDG stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.50 million, a PE ratio of 186.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

