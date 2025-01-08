Adam O’farrell Sells 6,935 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) COO Adam O’farrell sold 6,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $57,629.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,095.78. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam O’farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Adam O’farrell sold 6,655 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $55,169.95.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $904.50 million, a P/E ratio of 186.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRDG. Morgan Stanley lowered Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,286,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

