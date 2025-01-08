UBS Group Cuts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $13.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLMN. Bank of America cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of BLMN opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.90 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -872.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 356,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 569,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 691,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 254,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,529,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 147,895 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.