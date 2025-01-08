Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Carl M. Eschenbach Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,931.92. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Workday Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $249.68 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.60 and a 200 day moving average of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 4,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 177.4% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Workday

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.