Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $4,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 731,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,594,918.90. This represents a 12.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
Shares of HOOD opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $43.83.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on HOOD
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 33.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.