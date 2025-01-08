Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $4,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 731,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,594,918.90. This represents a 12.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $43.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 33.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

