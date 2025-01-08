Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Richard Harry Sauer Sells 3,677 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $926,236.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,045,194.40. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Workday Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $249.68 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.60 and a 200 day moving average of $245.37.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 42.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 41,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 28.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.