Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Kate Gulliver Sells 5,754 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $270,783.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,322.60. This represents a 4.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Kate Gulliver sold 5,974 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $268,531.30.

Shares of W stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

