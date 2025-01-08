Fiona Tan Sells 7,581 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $357,595.77. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,997.92. The trade was a 7.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Friday, January 3rd, Fiona Tan sold 8,249 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $370,462.59.

Wayfair Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of W opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 15.7% in the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Wayfair by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 147,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on W shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wayfair

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.