TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) CFO Sean A. Power Sells 11,337 Shares of Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $343,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,443.28. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -279.97 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,094,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,712,000 after buying an additional 2,398,015 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after acquiring an additional 98,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

