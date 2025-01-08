Joshua Kobza Sells 12,420 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,161,169. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.09 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 600,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,270,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

View Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.