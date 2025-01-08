Joshua Kobza Sells 12,420 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2025

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,161,169. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.09 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 600,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,270,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

View Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.