Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $1,057,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,025,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,090,146.01. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $361,800.00.

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial lowered Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

